BREAKING: Buhari not involved in Sanusi’s dethronement — Regime

The Regime has denied report linking Nigerian Ruler, Muhamadu Buhari to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

This was contained in a series of tweets by the Ruler’s media aide, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

See the tweets below:

President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 11, 2020

As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 11, 2020

Although a retired General and fmr. Military Head of State, Pres. Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 11, 2020

President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 11, 2020