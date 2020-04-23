BREAKING: Buhari “Saddened” By Ex-Borno Governor’s Father Who Died In Fire Accident

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the news of the death of Galadima Modu Sheriff, Galadima of Borno Emirate and the father of former Borno State Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

The Ruler’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this in a tweet, on Thursday evening.

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the news of the death of Galadima Modu Sheriff, Galadima of Borno Emirate and the father of former Borno State Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 23, 2020

The Late Sheriff died in the early hours of Thursday in a fire incident that engulfed his Damboa road home in Maiduguri.

The deceased was the Galadima of Borno Emirate.

According to sources close to the family, the aged patriarch of the Sheriffs, who had been managing an advanced-age related ailment, could not make it out of the fire that occurred around 3 a.m.

Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State were a few hours into a 14 days COVID-19 lockdown when the fire incident happened at the former governor’s family home.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.