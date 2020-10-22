BREAKING: Buhari Suspends Protests Nationwide

President Muhammadu Buhari has recently suspended protests across the Nation

He said that the suspension follows the violent turn of #EndSARS demonstrations across the Federation, which have been hijacked by hoodlums.

He gave the disclosure on Thursday night in a nationwide broadcast.

“I therefore encourage our young people to avoid the street demonstrations and engage the government constructively in finding solutions,” he said.

“We have heard your voice loud and clear and we are doing something about it”.

“I must alert those who have hijacked and misdirected some of our young people ‘s original, sincere and well-intentioned protests in parts of the country against the excesses of some of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) members.

President Buhari said he acknowledged that members of the public were genuinely concerned and agitated about the excessive use of force by some members of SARS.

As a democratic government, we listened to the protestors’ five-point demands and carefully considered them. And, having embraced them, we quickly scrapped SARS and put in place steps to meet our young people’s other demands.

Continuing, “I have already made it clear, after authorizing the termination of SARS, that it is in line with our commitment to the implementation of substantive police reforms.

Unfortunately, it seemed that the promptness in which we behaved was misconstrued as a sign of weakness.

It is obvious that so far, the outcome of the demonstrations has been clear to all observers as human lives have been lost; sexual harassment has been reported; two major correctional facilities have been attacked and convicts released; public and private properties have been entirely destroyed or vandalized; the Oba of Lagos has been breached, and the so-called demonstrators have stormed an international airport and the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our tourists have been disrupted in the process.

On that note, “I call on our young people to stop street demonstrations and engage the government constructively in finding solutions.

Also, “I want to appeal to all Nigerians to practice their usual business, and to mandate security agencies to protect the lives and property of all law-abiding people without harming those they are supposed to protect.

This government respects all the democratic rights and civil liberties of the people and will continue to protect them, but it will not allow anybody or groups to threaten our nation’s peace.