BREAKING: Buhari To Address The Nation At 7pm Tonight

Following violent clashes and killings going on in the country at the moment, President Muhammadu Buhari has stated he will be addressing the Nation today at 7pm.

The President’s made the disclosure moments after meeting with Service Chiefs amidst the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by security operatives at Lekki Toll Gate.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina via a statement said, “Electronic media outlets, Television, Radio, can hook up to the Network services of the National Television Authority (NTA) for the broadcast”.

He added that Radio Nigeria’s network can also be subscribed to in order to get the President’s full broadcast.