Breaking: Buhari’s Ally, Isa Funtua Is Dead

Founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

Although details of his demise are still unclear, rumors have arisen that he died of cardiac arrest Monday night.

Funtua is considered part of the most powerful clique of official and unofficial power brokers around President Muhammadu Buhari known as ‘The Cabal’.

His death follows powerful member of the ‘Cabal’, Abba Kyari’s demise. Kyari was the former Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

He was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bulet Construcion company.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday.