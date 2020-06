News of the death of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, emerged a few minutes ago. The well-reputed Nkurunziza has died of heart failure, the Burundi government said Tuesday in a post from its official Twitter account.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” the post said.

Updates To Follow.