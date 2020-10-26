BREAKING: CACOVID Breaks Silence On Looted Palliatives

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has issued a statement as regards the ongoing looting of palliatives in different parts of the country.

CACOVID is a private sector-led organization in Nigeria established to assist the government in combating the Coronavirus disease in the country.

The representative of the organization, Osita Nwasunobi, in the statement explained that the food items were ordered directly from the producers.

He said it was meant to be delivered to different families in the pandemic period, but it’s quite unfortunate that they were unable to, due to the fact that the bulky production delayed the distribution in each states.

Each household is supposed to be given 10kg of rice, a carton of pasta 5kg of either garri or semolina, two cartons of noodles, 5kg of sugar together with 1kg of salt, and it was delivered and arranged in such a way that each family in Nigeria would benefit from it.

The deliveries which was delayed by the nature of the production started around June and hasn’t been uniformed which led to slight shift in distribution for each states.