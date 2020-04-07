BREAKING: CJTK, Local Vigilantes Overpower Boko Haram Insurgents In Chibok [PHOTOS]

Reports reaching BreakingTimes indicate that the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Local Vigilantes in Chibok, Borno State, have overpowered the team of Boko Haram terrorist in Kwanjilari ward near a border community between Askira and Chibok.

BreakingTimes reliably gathered that the Insurgents were neutralised. Recovered from them were 4 GPMG AND AK 47 Rifles.

“Our little effort has paid off in recovering high calibre hard ware from the terrorists boko haram. With more support we can do more ” a source quoted CJTF Commander In Chibok as saying.

See photos below: