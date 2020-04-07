0 comments

BREAKING: CJTK, Local Vigilantes Overpower Boko Haram Insurgents In Chibok [PHOTOS]

by on April 7, 2020
 

Reports reaching BreakingTimes indicate that the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Local Vigilantes in Chibok, Borno State, have overpowered the team of Boko Haram terrorist in Kwanjilari ward near a border community between Askira and Chibok.

BreakingTimes reliably gathered that the Insurgents were neutralised. Recovered from them were 4 GPMG AND AK 47 Rifles.

“Our little effort has paid off in recovering high calibre hard ware from the terrorists boko haram. With more support we can do more ” a source quoted CJTF Commander In Chibok as saying.

See photos below:

READ  KEMI ADEOSUN’S COMMENTS INSENSITIVE AND OUT OF LINE
Breaking News, Nation, News

Borno

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 