BREAKING: Court Grants Bail To Ndume

By Idowu Maryam

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the Ali Ndume, Borno South Senator, who has been in prison since Monday over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina who skipped bail.

Justice Okon Abang in a ruling on Friday said he grant the senator bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court, notwithstanding that the other grounds of his bail application failed.

The judge granted bail to the senator pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge Monday’s order sending him to jail for his inability to produce Maina.

He ordered the senator to produce one surety who must be a resident of Abuja and present evidence of ownership of property anywhere in Abuja.

According to the judge, the surety must also attest an affidavit of means to indicate his readiness to forfeit the bail guaranty should the senator jump bail.

The judge also ordered the senator to submit his passport with the Chief Registrar of the court.

He also ordered the lawmaker to draft an undertaking that he would compile records of appeal and transmit it to the Court of Appeal within 10 days.

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, is still being prosecuted by the EFCC on charges of money laundering involving N2bn.