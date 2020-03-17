BREAKING: #COVID-19 kills 2 in Malaysia, 634 hospitalised

The dreaded COVID-19 disease has reportedly spread all over Malaysia and killed two local men so far, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The Ministry on its verified twitter handle, @KKMPutrajaya on Tuesday, twitted: “Currently, 622 patients are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 in intensive care unit. Malaysians, please distance yourselves from crowded places to prevent infections.”

#COVID19 disease has spread all over Malaysia and killed two local men so far.



Currently, 622 patients are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 in intensive care unit.



Malaysians, please distance yourselves from crowded places to prevent infections.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/eddQOaM9bD — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 17, 2020