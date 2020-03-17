0 comments

BREAKING: #COVID-19 kills 2 in Malaysia, 634 hospitalised

by on March 17, 2020
 

The dreaded COVID-19 disease has reportedly spread all over Malaysia and killed two local men so far, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The Ministry on its verified twitter handle, @KKMPutrajaya on Tuesday, twitted: “Currently, 622 patients are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 in intensive care unit. Malaysians, please distance yourselves from crowded places to prevent infections.”

READ  African Countries Step up Screening amid China's Coronavirus Outbreak
Health, Nation, News, World

coronavirusHealth

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 