A new case of coronavirus has been Confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This brings the cases in Nigeria to 27.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Sunday, made the confirmation in a tweet on its verified twitter handle, @NCDCgov, at exactly 11:13am

The NCDC had confirmed three cases in Abuja on Saturday, bringing the cases in FCT to four.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet



Currently;

Lagos- 19

FCT- 4

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1



Total: 27 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020