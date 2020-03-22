[BREAKING] #Covid-19: Oyo Confirms Its First Case

The Oyo State Government has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known in series of tweets on his official twitter handle, @seyimakinde, on Sunday, at about 12:37am.

Makinde said the Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

1) The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

c. Equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020

Oyo State Ministry of Health Helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020