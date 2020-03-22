0 comments

[BREAKING] #Covid-19: Oyo Confirms Its First Case

The Oyo State Government has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known in series of tweets on his official twitter handle, @seyimakinde, on Sunday, at about 12:37am.

Makinde said the Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

