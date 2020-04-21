BREAKING| #COVID19: Buhari Writes CJN, calls for urgent decongestion of custodial centres in Nigeria

The Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has called for urgent measures to be taken towards the speedy trial of cases and decongestion of custodial Centres due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The Nigeria Ruler Buhari addressed the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed that he should consider taking steps at this stage to ensure the set up of designation or special courts in all states to try cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and some other serious offences.

Buhari also stated that some of the custodial Centres are presently housing inmates beyond their capacities, which can be a health threat to both inmates and the public in general and henceforth urgent measures should be taking to control the situation.

This was announced by the personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmed on his official twitter handle . He tweeted

“In a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honorable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, President @MBuhari calls for urgent measures towards the speedy trial of cases and decongestion of custodial centres in the country in view of COVID–19 pandemic.”

