Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Makinde confirmed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @seyimakind, this evening.

He tweeted:

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020

Details later…