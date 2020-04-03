BREAKING: #COVID19—NCDC Confirms 20 New Cases And Two Deaths in Lagos, FCT, Edo, Osun and Ondo

NCDC has reported 20 New cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun and 1 in Ondo.

Two new deaths have been reported in Lagos and Ondo state.

As at today April, 3rd there are 210 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

See tweet below:

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo



Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State



As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YzXdfxXPTe — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020