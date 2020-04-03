BREAKING: #COVID19—NCDC Confirms 20 New Cases And Two Deaths in Lagos, FCT, Edo, Osun and Ondo
NCDC has reported 20 New cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun and 1 in Ondo.
Two new deaths have been reported in Lagos and Ondo state.
As at today April, 3rd there are 210 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.
See tweet below:
#COVID19: Eti-Osa LGA has the highest number of confirmed cases— Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi
#COVID19: Dog Company Proposes Training For Dogs to To Smell Coronavirus, Requests For £1million Donation
Women’s Rights Activist Calls Out Kogi State Commissioner For Making Nude Video Of Woman While Having Her Flogged By Thugs
#COVID19: Woman Calls Out Gov Uzodinma And NCDC DG, Dr. Chikwe For Allegedly Concealing Real Case Reports in Imo State