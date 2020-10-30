BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo Recovers From COVID-19

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday.

“Ronaldo carried out a search with a diagnostic test for COVID-19. The test gave a negative result,’ said the Italian champions in a statement.

“After 19 days, therefore, the player has recovered and is no longer subject to home isolation.”

When playing with Portugal, Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13. Since returning to Italy, he has been in self-isolation.

CR7 as he is often called, in total missed four games, including the 2-0 loss of Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.