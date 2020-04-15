BREAKING: Deputy Editor of Brittle Paper Quits Amidst Saga With the El-Rufai’s

Popular journalist , writer and deputy editor of brittle Paper Otosirieze Obi -Young , today on his official twitter handle announced that he was stepping down from his position as deputy editor of the go to website for news publications, events and lifestyle.

Obi-Young explained that he was stepping down due to his report on Hadiza El-Rufai’s comment about her Son, Bello El-Rufai’s gang rape threat which trended few days ago in twitter .

“Today, my time as Deputy Editor of Brittle Paper, a platform I’d’ve given my heart for, came to an end. I was made to leave because of my report on Hadiza El Rufai’s comments on her son’s gang-rape threat, a report that was taken down. My statement.” Obi-Young tweeted.

The Journalist released a statement explaining what occurred and how it lead to his stepping down

