0 comments

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Who killed George Floyd, Found Guilty Of All Count Charges

by on April 20, 2021
 

Derek Chauvin, Sacked police officer was on Tuesday convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of African-American George Floyd.

The case roiled the United States (US) for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions.

A racially-diverse jury of seven women and five men in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis took less than two days at the end of a three-week trial to find the white officer guilty in unanimous decisions on all three charges he faced.

The 45-year-old could be handed decades behind bars for Floyd’s May 25, 2020 killing, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and is being seen as a landmark test of police accountability.

More details soon…

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 