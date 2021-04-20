BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Who killed George Floyd, Found Guilty Of All Count Charges

Derek Chauvin, Sacked police officer was on Tuesday convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of African-American George Floyd.

The case roiled the United States (US) for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions.

A racially-diverse jury of seven women and five men in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis took less than two days at the end of a three-week trial to find the white officer guilty in unanimous decisions on all three charges he faced.

The 45-year-old could be handed decades behind bars for Floyd’s May 25, 2020 killing, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and is being seen as a landmark test of police accountability.

More details soon…