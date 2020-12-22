BREAKING: Despite Describing #COVID19 As ‘An Experiment’, Apostle Suleiman Applies For PPP Loans, Receives Over $180,000

By Seun Adeuyi

News reaching TheBreakingTimes indicates that the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, who said “COVID-19 is an experiment” and that “people contracted it through testing” applied for the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and received over $180,000.

This online news platform understands that the loans were for business affected by Covid-19.

It was gathered that Apostle Suleiman’s Ministry is registered in the United States (US) as a non-profit organization and was as such eligible for the loans.

The loan was provided by an Amerian Express Company, Kabbage and its terms state: “Companies and nonprofit organizations that receive PPP loans may have the loans forgiven if they meet certain criteria, including not laying off employees during an 8-week period covered by the loan.”

More details later…