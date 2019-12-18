Breaking Down Energy Consumption (Ikeja)

This is a follow up on our energy series. We will be looking at energy consumption in Ikeja.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) covers the following areas of Lagos States: Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Shomolu.

CLASS DESCRIPTION TARIFF (kWh) R1 Life Line (50kWh) N4.00 R2SP Single Phase N21.30 R2TP Three(3) Phase N21.80 R3 Low Voltage Maximum Demand N36.49 R4 High Low Maximum Demand (11/33kv) N36.92 C1SP Single Phase N27.20 C1TP Three (3) Phase N28.47 C2 Low Voltage Maximum Demand N37.74 C3 High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv) N38.14 D1 Single and Three Phase N28.68 D2 Low Voltage Maximum Demand N38.38 D3 High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv) N38.85 A1 Single and Three Phase N26.82 A2 Low Voltage Maximum Demand N30.20 A3 High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv) N30.36 S1 Single and Three Phase N19.42

In a month, an average family living in Ikeja will consume about 520/kWh of energy (without power failure) worth N16,000. If there is interruption in power supply, there is a significant drop to consumption of about 260/kWh for N7,000 monthly.

From our previous breakdown of energy consumption in Abuja, It appears that people in Abuja spend more on energy than people in Lagos using IKEDC. What are your thought on this?

For emphasis, below is an image on energy saving tips