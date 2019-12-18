0 comments

Breaking Down Energy Consumption (Ikeja)

This is a follow up on our energy series. We will be looking at energy consumption in Ikeja.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) covers the following areas of Lagos States: Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Shomolu.

CLASS DESCRIPTION TARIFF (kWh)
R1Life Line (50kWh)N4.00
R2SPSingle PhaseN21.30
R2TPThree(3) PhaseN21.80
R3Low Voltage Maximum DemandN36.49
R4High Low Maximum Demand (11/33kv)N36.92
C1SPSingle PhaseN27.20
C1TPThree (3) PhaseN28.47
C2Low Voltage Maximum DemandN37.74
C3High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv)N38.14
D1Single and Three PhaseN28.68
D2Low Voltage Maximum DemandN38.38
D3High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv)N38.85
A1Single and Three PhaseN26.82
A2Low Voltage Maximum DemandN30.20
A3High Voltage Maximum Demand (11/33kv)N30.36
S1Single and Three PhaseN19.42

In a month, an average family living in Ikeja will consume about 520/kWh of energy (without power failure) worth N16,000. If there is interruption in power supply, there is a significant drop to consumption of about 260/kWh for N7,000 monthly.

From our previous breakdown of energy consumption in Abuja, It appears that people in Abuja spend more on energy than people in Lagos using IKEDC. What are your thought on this?

For emphasis, below is an image on energy saving tips

