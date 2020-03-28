BREAKING: Earlier Reports Of Queen Elizabeth II Testing Positive To The Covid19 is Unconfirmed

The rumours of Queen Elizabeth II testing positive to the dreaded corona virus is totally Unconfirmed.

The fake News surfaced with insinuations that the Queen who had earlier contact with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and therefore contracted the virus.

Although most news outlets are still in a daze over the high profile cases that have come out Positive in the last few hours and decided to put it out there.

However the official handle of the palace @RoyalFamily is yet to post or confirm any of these assumptions or the status of the Queens health.

BreakingTimes is inclined to believe this is fake news and has since immediately taken down our breaking tweet..