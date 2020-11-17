BREAKING: Ebonyi State Governor Dumps PDP





By Myke Agunwa

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor has been threatening to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unless the party zones its 2023 Presidential ticket to the zone.



At a press conference in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi, on Tuesday, Umahi confirmed that he has joined the ruling party.

He attributed the action to the “injustice” done to the south-east PDP, wondering why the PDP has not zoned the presidency to the region.



“Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”



“It is expected that we’ll over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise can not happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

Leadership of the party on Friday met with the governor where he reiterated his position, adding that the zone has sacrificed so much for the party and cannot get anything less than the presidential ticket.



However, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan as at the time of filing this report denied knowledge of the move, adding that the party has not been officially informed.



More details coming…