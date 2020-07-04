Breaking: Ebonyi State Governor Tests Positive To #COVID19

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It was revealed on Channels’ Sunrise Daily, that the Governor confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday.

Umahi stated that some of his close aides also carry the Coronavirus, after testing positive , the statement said.

Governor Umahi has however said he and his aides are yet to show symptoms presently. However, he said they have begun observing self isolation, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Umahi has appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take NCDC’s guidelines more seriously while stating that he’s working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.

The Governor directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.

According to the NCDC, Ebonyi has recorded at least 438 cases of the virus, as of Friday evening. About 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged, with three recorded deaths.