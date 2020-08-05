BREAKING: Edo State Deputy Speaker Impeached

Hon. Yekini Idiaye, Edo State Deputy Speaker, has been impeached today at the chamber of the state House of Assembly, while Hon. Roland Asoro representing Ohrionmwon-South Constituency has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Recall that few days ago the deputy speaker led two other members to pledge their loyalty to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election.

In a sudden twist, the other members today moved against him by impeaching him on the floor of the house.

It would also be recalled that this present House of Assembly has been plagued with series of issues and litigations arising from some members-elect refusing to be inaugurated.

More details later…