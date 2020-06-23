BREAKING: #Edo2020: Justice Obile Rejects Omoregie’s Request Restraining Obaseki From Contesting PDP Primaries

Justice E. A Obile of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has refused a request by one of the gubernatorial aspirants in the election, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, to issue an interim order stopping Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary poll.

Recall that Obaseki was granted waiver by the PDP recently after he joined the opposition party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court however, invited the PDP and seven others over the legality of the waiver granted Obaseki to participate in the primaries.

BreakingTimes can authoritatively confirm that the court did not grant any order restraining Obaseki. However, mischief makers purportedly fuelled by Omoregie, have taken to the media to report what is not.

Also, rumors that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is behind it, has been denied.

The court in documents below listed the plaintiff’s prayers, but, it also listed the orders it granted, which nowhere in the four listed granted prayers did it grant any order restraining Governor Obaseki from Contesting the PDP primaries.

Reacting to the rumored court order, Mr. Anthony Ehilebo, the PDP Head of New Media in a statement personally signed by him, said whenever one is presented with any court document, it is very important to read thoroughly and decipher the intent of the presented court document.

The statement read in part: “When I saw the court order being flashed around and the hatchet media job I am informed is being pushed a compromised Editor at thisday, my sense as media and communications expert went into overdrive.

“The way they waited till late at night to release the deluge of planted media stories.

“It is shameful that certain erstwhile leaders of the PDP in Edo want to throw the proverbial “Sand Sand” in Edo PDP’s garri, but NO man is God.

“The Party’s NWC has broad powers to grant waivers in the general common interest of the party as it did with Governor Obaseki and even in its press statement yesterday showed it favoured no particular Aspirant.”

The Media Expert urged all PDP Aspirants to “respect this position and go to the field on Thursday to test their popularity if any, without the rancours of litigation.

“They must remain informed that litigation with the party without exhausting internal mechanisms has consequences.”

“I thank our leaders for everything they have done to sustain the party through very tough times..Edo PDP is on the rise and may it soar to a place of greater glory,” the statement added.