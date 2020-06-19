BREAKING: #Edo2020: Obaseki Joins PDP

After days of uncertainty, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s awaited formal defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken place today at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City.‎

Hundreds of PDP leaders and supporters had yesterday relocated to the Secretariat of the party expecting the governor’s arrival when information came that the event has been shifted till today.

Obaseki, who confirmed his defection in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @GovernorObaseki, wrote: “I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.”

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state,” he added.

