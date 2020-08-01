Breaking: Ekiti Governor Recovers From #COVID19

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi early Saturday announced a full recovery from the Coronavirus, having tested positive nearly two weeks ago.

In a brief statement, the Governor revealed he has been isolated for 11 days, as part of measures to contain the infection. He however said the repeat test carried out deemed him negative, and free of the virus.

Fayemi thanked well wishers and his medical team, urging concerted efforts in battling the Covid19 pandemic.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic”, he said.

On July 22, the Governor tweeted:

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”