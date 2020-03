The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Governor Nasir el-rufai made this known in a tweet posted on his verified twitter account @GovKaduna on Wednesday.

See tweet below:

Malam Nasir @elrufai has appointed HH Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU). He would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure. https://t.co/kbMnjbvquK — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 11, 2020