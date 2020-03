Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigerian Ruler, Bashir Ahmad has revealed.

“A very hard news for us. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mallam, all our thoughts and prayers are/will be with you. Allah ya sawwake!” Bashir tweeted.

