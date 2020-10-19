BREAKING: #EndSARS Demonstrators Break Into Lagos Airport

#EndSARS protesters have gained entry into the Murtala Muhammed international Airport in Lagos.

Numbering over 100, they have prevented movement into and out of the airport.

This would be first time since demonstrations began that protesters would disrupt activities inside the airport.

They blocked roads around the airport , therefore worsening the traffic logam in Ikeja.

Passengers were stranded inside one of the halls at the airport.

One of the protesters said they decided to invade the international wing of the airport after they were chased off the local wing by security officials.

Protesters are all calling for an end to police brutality and improved welfare.