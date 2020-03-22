BREAKING: Enugu Rangers Striker, Ifeanyi George Dies In Ghastly Road Accident [PHOTO]

Enugu Rangers International striker Ifeanyi George has died in an accident on his way to Lagos from Enugu this morning.

Sources told BreakingTimes that his car ran under the Container body of a trailer with no one to pull it out.

The sources also added that one Ibrahim of Enugu Ranger’s Feeder team and a friend to Ifeanyi George survived the crash as they currently recieving treatment in a nearby hospital.

The scene of the accident.