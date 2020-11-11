BREAKING: Ex-Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa Is Dead

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead. His death was confirmed by the daughter. In a telephone conversation, she confirmed that he died on Wednesday morning.

According to her, the late Musa will be buried later in the afternoon according to Islamic rites.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1979 but was later controversially impeached and removed from office.

He is considered a progressive and worked with people of like minds to mobilize against the military junta of late Sani Abacha.

