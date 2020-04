A former Attorney General of Kano State, Alh. Aliyu Umar (SAN) is dead, BreakingTimes reports.

Born on June 16, 1952, Aliyu was a Director, Public Prosecutions in the Ministry of Justice of Kano State between 1986 and 1988.

The 64-year-old lawyer later served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state between 2003 and 2011.

Boko Haram Expert, Bulama Bukarti confirmed this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @bulamabukarti, on Friday Morning.

See tweets:

SAD NEWS: Alhaji Aliyu Umar (SAN) lost his battle with lung cancer this morning. As newly a called lawyer, I practiced under him for six years. He was the humblest person I’ve EVER seen. He treated us like a parent, always inspired us to believe in ourselves and nice to a fault. pic.twitter.com/JjSuYbzHbs — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 17, 2020

3. As a young lawyer, he’d give us his drafts to review and when I decline out of respect for his decades of experience, he’d say something along the lines of “no one knows everything and we’re all learning”. He’d happily incorporate my feedback and those of others. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 17, 2020

5. As I am writing this, I can see his vivid image. Seated on his chair, you’d hear him quietly recite the Qur’an in the evening if you entered his office. He’d receive you with a smile and turn his darling Book once you’re done. May Allah forgive you Oga and admit you to Jannah. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 17, 2020