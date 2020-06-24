BREAKING: Federal Govt Approves 2.3 Trillion Economy Stimulus

The Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) has today been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), according to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

NESP is a 2.3 Trillion Naira stimulus plan “to support the Nigerian economy in the face of the disruptions and challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”– Tolu Ogunlesi.

The Committee for the preparation of NESP was set up by President Buhari, and chaired by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The Committee’s ranks also included a number of Cabinet Ministers, and held extensive consultations with NASS, EAC, and State Governors.

Goals of the NESP according to the Federal Government:

Create jobs

Put money into the economy in order to halt recession

Support small businesses

Prioritize local content (Made-in-Nig)

The NESP is a 12-month ‘Transit’ Plan between the ERGP and the ERGP-successor-plan currently being worked upon.