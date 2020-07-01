BREAKING: FG Announces Resumption Of Domestic Flights

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has announced the resumption schedule for domestic flight operations in Nigeria, with the first flights poised to take off from July 8.

This information was revealed Wednesday in a tweet by Sirika. The Aviation Minister further pleaded for patience with regards to the date for the resumption of International flights. According to him, the information will be announced in due course.

The schedules are as follows:

Abuja and Lagos: July 8, 2020

Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri: July 11

Others: July 15

“I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th.

Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please”, Sirika tweeted.

