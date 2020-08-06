BREAKING: FG Extends Relaxed Lockdown By Additional Four Weeks

The Federal Government in its effort to contain further the COVID-19 Pandemic, has recently extended the second phase of the relaxed lock down by adding another four weeks.
This disclosure was made known by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha on Thursday in Abuja.
According to him, just recently, the task force group had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, and during the meeting, they briefed him on the efforts made in trying to keep the virus at bay.
He said also that during the meeting, some proposals were made by the task force to the President concerning the lockdown, while adding that the relaxation of the lockdown was one out of others approved.
Continuing, he stated that to maintain the progress made so far in containing the pandemic, that the taskforce suggested to his Excellency that the current phase of lockdown be maintained. He added that the target for some of the propositions made to the President was to achieve objective of gradual re-opening of international flights, students in JSS3 and SS3 to resume, and the start of rail transportation once more.
“I hereby urge Nigerians to stop denouncing other persons that have once been infected, or treated for the COVID-19 virus”, he added.