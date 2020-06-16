BREAKING: FG Releases Measures For Reopening Of Schools, Varsities

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in light of speculations and agitations on the resumption of the Education sector of the country, has given conditions necessary for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwaijuba revealed the stipulated measures.

According to Nwaijuba:

“All Institutions must have–

(1) Hand-washing facilities

(2) Body temperature checks

(3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc.

(4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated

(5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

Commending the prompt response of higher institutions in the country to the onslaught of the covid-19 virus, Nwaijuba further praised the institutions for varied efforts, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that required to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Schools have not yet been given a time frame for reopening, however, as the Education Minister, warned against the reopening schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation.

“While we Iook forward to easing the Iockdown which win ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” he reiterated.