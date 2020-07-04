Breaking: Five Dead In Lagos Boating Accident

Following a boat accident that occurred at about 8.00pm yesterday night,3rd of July, along Ikorodu Channel of the Lagos State Waterways which claimed Five lives,the State Inland Waterways Authority,(LASWA) has issued out firm warnings to all Ferry Operators and passengers

The State Inland Waterways Authority, (LASWA) gave this update on Saturday afternoon as four fatalities had earlier been reported.

Five persons reportedly lost their lives in Lagos State, following a boat accident that occurred at about 8.00 pm on Friday along the Ikorodu Channel of the Lagos State Waterways.

LASWA said the boat mishap occurred after a 20 passengers capacity commercial ferry with 21 passengers on board took off illegally from Èbúté Ẹrọ Jetty a few minutes past 8.00pm heading towards Ikorodu ran into an unforeseen object on the Waterways causing the boat to capsize.

The immediate rescue efforts deployed saved 16 alive, 5 dead with one survivor in critical condition.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and the General Manager LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel who were at the Ikorodu scene of the incident this morning confirmed the aforementioned.

It was stated that the rescue operations was made possible through the efforts of LASWA Search Party, Local Boat Operators search team, the Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The State Commissioner for Transportation while commiserating with the Families of the lost passengers of the mishap assured that the violators of the mishap will be prosecuted as the unfortunate incidence is already under investigation.

Oladeinde urged Ferry Operators to desist from breaking the laid down safety guidelines to avoid incidents of this nature, he opined that if the rule of no night travelling on the waterways from 6.00pm had been strictly adhered to by operators,the accident could have been averted.

The General Manager LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel also reiterated that any Operator who violates any of the laid down safety guidelines especially the no night travelling rule,would be arrested by the MarinePolice and the boat in use will be confiscated.