Breaking: Former APC Chairman North -West Dies

Immediate past National Vice Chairman, North-West of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Inuwa Abdukadir is dead.



Abdukadir also served as the Minister for Sports and Youth development under former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Abdukadir was confirmed dead this morning, Monday, by the immediate past National Vice-chairman, North, of the Party Senator Lawal Shuaibu.



Shuaibu who made the announcement disclosed that his dead colleague will be buried according get to Muslim rites.



The late Abdukadir was a member of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, which was later dissolved by the National Executive Council of the party amidst intense controversy among party members.