0 comments

BREAKING: Former Nigerian Coach, Augustine Eguavoen Set To Take Over In Mali

by on October 20, 2020
 

Reports reaching BREAKINGTIMES indicate that former Nigerian Coach, Augustine Owen Eguavoen a.k.a Cerezo, is set to take over from Mohamed Magassouba as Head Coach of giants Stade Malien de Bamako.

Eguavoen, 55, is expected to arrive in Mali today for his unveiling.

He represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup, winning the African Cup of Nations same year, before calling it quits with the national team after the France 1998 World Cup.

Eguavoen started his coaching career in Malta with Sliema Wanderers in 2000 and guided the club to a second-place finish that season.

He went on to coach Nigerian club Bendel Insurance in 2002 before being named Nigeria U-20 coach.

READ  'To Paint Fulanis As Killers Is To Complete The Work Of Othman Dan Fodio' - Tony Momoh

In 2005, he became head coach of the Eagles and steered them to a third-place finish at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.

Breaking News, News, Sports

maliOwen Eguavoen

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 