Breaking: Former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru Is Dead

May 30, 2020
 

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru died on Saturday night.

This was revealed by the current GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

” He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy on him” Mr Kyari added.

Mr Baru was NNPC GMD from July 2016 to 2019.

