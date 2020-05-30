Breaking: Former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru Is Dead

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru died on Saturday night.

This was revealed by the current GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) May 30, 2020

Mr Baru was NNPC GMD from July 2016 to 2019.