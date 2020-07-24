BREAKING: Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Returns To APC

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a brief statement by Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, Dogara, a ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defected back to the ruling party after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, who disclosed this after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday afternoon.

Confirming the development, Bashir said;

“Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon.”

President @MBuhari this afternoon at the State House, Abuja, received Yobe State Governor, H.E Mai Mala Buni accompanied by former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara. pic.twitter.com/crOH8k8KXQ — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 24, 2020

The former Speaker has said he would address the press on a later date.

In January 2019, Dogara had announced his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).