BREAKING: French Govt Reverses Earlier Ban On Hydroxychloroquine For Treating #COVID19

In light of successful clinical studies showing significant efficacy against the coronavirus, the French government has reversed its earlier ban on hydroxychloroquine for treating patients.

In a series of tweets, Activist Michael Coudrey said: “Hydroxychloroquine may now be prescribed to treat COVID-19 in France.”

See tweets:

BREAKING: French government reverses earlier ban on hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID19 patients in light of successful clinical studies showing significant efficacy against the virus.



Hydroxychloroquine may now be prescribed to treat COVID-19 in France. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 28, 2020

Restrictions of HCQ in the USA:



Democrat Gov. Cuomo of NY bans use of drug unless enrolled in a NY trial



Democrat Gov. Sisolak of Nevada bans use outside of emergency room/hospital



Democrat Gov Whitmer of MI threatens the licenses of doctors who prescribe hydroxychloroquine — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 28, 2020

According to France24, at a press conference, the French Health Minister Olivier Véran had announced that France’s High Council of Public Health had recommended not using hydroxychloroquine “in the absence of a recommendation, with the exception of serious forms of hospitalisation and on the collegial decision of doctors and under strict medical supervision”.

Véran added that the High Council of Public Health “excludes any prescription in the general population or for forms not severe at this stage, in the absence of any conclusive data”.

Following this opinion, Véran noted that in the coming hours he would issue a decree precisely framing and regulating the use of this treatment outside the traditional marketing authorisations for hydroxychloroquine, “which will be accessible to hospital medical teams who wish it,” he added.