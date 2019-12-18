BREAKING| Fulani herdsmen takeover Ekiti, hoist flag near Fayemi’s hometown

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday, December 18, have reportedly taken over some Ekiti areas covering about 8km in Orin-Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State near Governor Kayode Fayemi’s hometown, Isan-Ekiti.

According to The Nation who gathered that “the herders hoisted a red flag at the ‘annexed’ farmlands where they warned farmers to keep off or face death.

Residents told journalist on Wednesday during a protest that the herders occupied and destroyed crops planted on the abandoned 2500 acres of land at Orin Farm settlement.

The protesters, comprising old and young men and women, chanted derisive songs against the invaders with placards bearing their thoughts and agitations including ‘What is our sin?’; ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘Save Orin Ekiti from herdsmen invasion’; ‘We are tired of molestation by herdsmen’; ‘Government must relocate Fulani Herdsmen’, among others.

While addressing journalists, the Onikare of Orin-Ekiti, Chief Bamidele Fasuyi, alleged one Emmanuel Ilori had been allegedly killed by suspected herders while the Tiv people farming in the town were chased away.

He regretted that the suspected herdsmen, had destroyed crops worth over N50million belonging to 70 farmers.

“What they wanted is to invade our land and chase us away. They even killed one of our able bodied men this year. They are imposing some curfew in this town, because our youths can’t go to farm freely and government has not been doing something. Several hectares of land had been destroyed. They used to operate at night with AK 47 rifle.

“Over 70 farmers were affected in our record. Crops worth N50 million have been ravaged . They ate up their products like Coco yam, yam, cassava and others and made them to incur debts.

“We appeal to government to use the 2500 acres of land for farming. The state and federal government as well as private bodies should come to our aid. There were facilities like electricity, buildings and equipment that can aid farming if they want to invest “.

A youth leader, Mr. Omotoso Mathew Kayode, alleged that the suspected herders had hoisted a flag at the farm settlement, where they warned the farmers to keep off or face death.

“They wrote keep off with a picture of a cattle rearer on the flag. This is a serious threat. The police , NSCDC and soldiers removed the flag last year but they had hoisted another one.

“We used to do night guard to ward off attack,because the police had found it difficult to arrest them. Our graduates who have no jobs were going into farming but they are suffering losses because of destruction by cows.

“They must vacate the place. Governor Kayode Fayemi must relocate them. From our findings, they used to enter into this place from neighbouring towns like Isan, Ayede and Ido and we are suspecting conspiracy .There may be famine in the land with the way things are going .

“We are not compromising our stand on this relocation. Chief Obafemi Awolowo-led government in the old Western region acquired the land in 1958 for arable farming and not for cattle ranching”.

Omotoso, however, appealed to Fayemi to assist them in getting back their farmland and compensate the farmers.

He further urged the state government to provide adequate security in the community, noting residents could no longer sleep with two eyes closed as they all live in trepidation.

The Oniwaro of Orin, Chief Mathew Oke, said Fayemi should comply with his promise to build a police station in the town and rejuvenate the farm settlement to ward off herdsmen invasion in the area.