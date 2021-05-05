BREAKING | German Government Bans Islamic Charity Incorporated in Nigeria Over Terror Financing

The German government on Wednesday banned an Islamic organization that it alleged had supported “terrorism globally with donations.”

Police raided buildings in 10 German states associated with Ansaar International, German news agency dpa reported. The news agency said the money the organization collected went to welfare projects but also to groups such as the Syrian al-Qaida affiliate known as the Nusra Front, the Palestinian group Hamas and al-Shabab in Somalia.

“The organization Ansaar International and its suborganizations were banned. The network finances terrorism globally with its donations,” a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry tweeted.

The ministry quoted Interior Minister Horst Seehofer as saying, “When wanting to fight terrorism, one needs to dry out its money sources.”

Investigation reveals that Ansaar International is also incorporated in Nigeria as an orphanage under the name of ‘Ansaar International West Africa’

A recent workshop on terror financing examined new trends by terrorist organizations to raise funds. Among these trends are:

The upsurge in acts of terrorism and terrorist financing in the sub-region, The emerging linkages between West African extremist groups and

international terrorist organisations and provision of support by the latter

to the former The use of both legitimate and illegitimate means by terrorists and terrorist groups to raise funds for personal upkeep, recruitment, purchase of tools and equipment, the dissemination of propaganda, and The exploitation of formal and informal channels to move funds. The use of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and charities as conduits for terrorist financing

is also becoming more apparent

Below are the certificates of incorporation and registration.