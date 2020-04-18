BREAKING: Gov. Ganduje Sacks Commissioner for His Facebook Comment on Abba Kyari’s Death

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor, Auwal Aranposu took to his twitter account to announce the dismissal of the Commissioner of works and infrastructure Engineer Muazu Magaji from office by the Kano state Governor.

It was reported earlier that the Commissioner made negative comments and was seen rejoicing over the death of CoS to the president.

Personal Assistant to the President Buhari on Media Bashir Ahmed, earlier expressed his disappointment at the Commissioner for his comments on Facebook conerning the death of the CoS.

@aranposu tweeted

“@GovUmarGanduje of Kano State has relieved the appointment of the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Mu’azu Magaji, he was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of late Abba Kyari, a statement from the State Information Commissioner.”

See previous post from Garba Shehu below



Kano State Commissioner of Works Accused by the Presidency of Making Disparaging Comments About the Death of COS to the President https://t.co/7IQb7IysEK pic.twitter.com/vtknadqteG — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 18, 2020