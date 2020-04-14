0 comments

BREAKING: Gov. Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order For Another 2 Weeks

April 14, 2020
 

The Delta State Government took to their twitter handle to announce that the Governor of Delta State ,Dr Ifeanyi Okowas has extended the stay at home order for 2 weeks.

“BREAKING: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has just announced that the stay-at-home order in Delta State will be extended for another two weeks. #COVID19 #CoronaLockdown” @DSGovernment tweeted

Okowas disclosed yesterday that a 3rd case of the corona virus has been recorded and that the patient was stable and responding to treatments.

The Governor issued a stay at home order initially at on the 1st of April after reporting a case of the virus , so far there have been only 3 cases in the state.

