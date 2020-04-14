BREAKING: Gov. Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order For Another 2 Weeks

The Delta State Government took to their twitter handle to announce that the Governor of Delta State ,Dr Ifeanyi Okowas has extended the stay at home order for 2 weeks.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has just announced that the stay-at-home order in Delta State will be extended for another two weeks.#COVID19 #CoronaLockdown — Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) April 14, 2020

Okowas disclosed yesterday that a 3rd case of the corona virus has been recorded and that the patient was stable and responding to treatments.

The Governor issued a stay at home order initially at on the 1st of April after reporting a case of the virus , so far there have been only 3 cases in the state.