Breaking: Governor Godwin Obaseki Leaves APC, Joins PDP Officially Tomorrow

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki will join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday after meeting with Governors of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States.

This was revealed by the Edo State Commisioner for Youth and Special Duties. He also said Governor Obaseki had a meeting with the Governor of Bayelsa state.

Breaking Times reported earlier that Governor Godwin Obaseki was also in Uyo for a meeting.

The Commisioner revealed that the meeting with the Governors was a lobbying consultation letting him run with his Deputy, Hon. Phillip Shaibu for the election.

Governor Obaseki is expected to address reporters on Monday talking about his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.