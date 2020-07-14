0 comments

BREAKING: Governor Okowa, Wife, Daughter Recover From #COVID19

July 14, 2020
 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter, along with other members of their family, have recovered from the Coronavirus.

Okowa announced this on Tuesday Morning in a Tweet via his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

“My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa”

