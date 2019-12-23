BREAKING| Hired Thugs Attack, Injure Deji Adeyanju in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju was today abducted, attacked and injured by supposed hired thugs right in front of the Human Rights Commission, Maitama Abuja.

Eyewitness at scene of the crime,who choose to remain anonymous has this to say, “We were together in front of human right commission for a protest when some hire thugs came specifically to attack him”

He further added; “He tried to run away they chased him and rush him away, The police people couldn’t do anything…They came with weapons.”

See pictures:

More details on this developing story…